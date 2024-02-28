Trump wins yet another primary

(MENAFN) In a significant triumph, former President Donald Trump has emerged victorious in Michigan's Republican primary, securing over 67 percent of the vote against his nearest rival, Nikki Haley, who garnered 27 percent. This win in Michigan marks Trump's fifth state victory, maintaining his dominance in the Republican primary contests.



As the results unfolded on Tuesday night, with approximately 50 percent of the ballots counted, Trump's landslide victory was evident, prompting the Associated Press to call the race in his favor around 9 pm local time. The ex-president expressed confidence in his campaign's prospects, stating that winning Michigan would mean winning the entire contest. Trump also took the opportunity to criticize Democrats, accusing them of having "destroyed the auto working business" in the state.



This success in Michigan follows similar strong showings by Trump in previous Republican races, including wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and even in Nikki Haley's home state of South Carolina, where she previously served as governor.



While Trump solidified his position in the Republican primary, President Joe Biden also secured a commanding victory in Michigan's Democratic primary, receiving just over 80 percent of the vote with 43 percent of the ballots tallied. However, the president faced notable opposition within his own party, as thousands of Michigan Democrats opted for the "Uncommitted" option in what seemed to be a protest against Biden's policies. This protest garnered second place, trailing behind Biden himself.



The unique dynamics of Michigan's Democratic primary were underscored by the significant Arab-American community in the state, particularly in Dearborn. Local party activists in this community strongly condemned Biden's support for Israel during its months-long conflict in Gaza, contributing to the protest vote of "Uncommitted."



As the primary season unfolds, Trump's consistent victories in the Republican contests highlight his continued influence within the party. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary in Michigan showcases internal dissent, emphasizing the complexity of navigating policy decisions that resonate with a diverse electorate. The outcomes in Michigan set the stage for further political developments as the election season progresses.





