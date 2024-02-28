Republican chief declares US border as more important issue than Ukraine

(MENAFN) House Speaker Mike Johnson has asserted that Congress will not approve a new aid package for Ukraine unless reforms to United States immigration policy are incorporated, emphasizing that the security of America's own borders takes precedence over the conflict with Russia.



Following a contentious meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, Johnson made it clear that House Republicans are steadfast in their stance, insisting that Democrats must be willing to compromise on border security for foreign aid to be considered.



While GOP lawmakers are exploring various options for the Ukraine legislation, Johnson stressed that securing the border is the country's top priority. Speaking to reporters, he stated, "The first priority of the country is our border and making sure it’s secure." The Republican leader's remarks underscore the party's commitment to addressing domestic concerns, particularly related to immigration, before committing to further assistance for Ukraine.



The aid bill for Ukraine has become a focal point of debate, with Johnson facing pressure not only from congressional Democrats but also from within his own party. President Biden, ahead of the meeting with Johnson, emphasized the dire consequences of inaction in Ukraine, urging swift action on the aid package.



In response to the pressure, Johnson remains resolute in linking the Ukraine aid package to immigration reforms, reflecting the GOP's stance on prioritizing national security. The contentious nature of the discussions was evident as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Johnson to "get it done" and emphasized the urgency of military assistance for Ukraine. Schumer described the discussion as intense, with all participants emphasizing the vital nature of the aid bill.



The ongoing debate underscores the intricate interplay between international commitments and domestic policy priorities. As the Biden administration pushes for swift action to support Ukraine, the insistence on addressing border security issues reflects the complex balancing act that policymakers must navigate. The outcome of this legislative tug-of-war will not only impact United States foreign policy but will also shed light on the prioritization of domestic concerns in the face of global challenges.





