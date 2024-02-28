UK edits alter Mary Poppins assessment

(MENAFN) The beloved children's classic, Mary Poppins, has undergone a change in its rating from the all-inclusive "U" to "PG" (Parental Guidance) by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The decision was made due to the inclusion of what the board deemed as "discriminatory language" in the film.



The BBFC informed United Kingdom media on Sunday that the alteration was prompted by concerns about certain scenes containing language that may be unsuitable for young children. Specifically, the character Admiral Boom's use of the term 'Hottentot' was highlighted.



Historically, this term refers to the Khoekhoe tribe of nomadic herders in what is now South Africa. However, over time, it has been used in a derogatory manner to denote Africans or people of African descent.



The scenes in question involve Admiral Boom addressing Mary Poppins and her two young charges, who are covered in soot from a chimney adventure. Boom asks if they are "going to fight the Hottentots." Subsequently, during a rooftop dance number featuring chimney sweeps with soot-covered faces, the admiral exclaims, "We are being attacked by Hottentots!" while shooting fireworks at the revelers.



The BBFC clarified that while it considered the historical context in adjusting the film's rating, the absence of condemnation for the use of the term 'Hottentot' within the film contributed to the decision. The board expressed concern that such language, prevalent during the film's original release in 1964, could set a problematic example for children who might watch and mimic the behaviors depicted.



In a statement to the Daily Mail, the BBFC referenced its research on racism and discrimination, indicating that parents' key concern is the potential exposure of children to discriminatory language or behavior. The organization suggested that an immediate condemnation of the word's use within the film might have influenced the decision to maintain the original rating.



The reevaluation of Mary Poppins brings attention to the ongoing discussions around historical content in classic films and the responsibility of film classifications in addressing potential sensitivities. As societal attitudes evolve, the reclassification serves as a reminder of the impact of language and portrayal in media, prompting reflection on the need for thoughtful consideration when presenting content to contemporary audiences, especially younger viewers.







MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910591