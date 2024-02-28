Bahrain Marks F1 Anniv. With Slogan 20 Years Of Modern Classic

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By kholoud Al-Enizi

MANAMA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- "20 Years of a Modern Classic" will be the slogan to mark Bahrain International Circuit's (BIC) celebration for the Formula 1 (F1) for 2024, which is launching on February 29 until March 2.

The F1 Grand Prix is the top ranking event for the single-seat racing.

BIC arranged a schedule full of events and promotions with prizes that attracts thousands of people around the world. Bahrain also adorned its streets with the slogan and banners of racing in preparation for the Bahrain Grand Prix of Gulf Air (Formula 1).

Bahrain continues with outstanding success in all BIC events with the Bahrain Grand Prix, held on a 5.4 km-long circuit, finding racers competing for 57 laps. The circuit is characterized by quality in in accordance with the highest international standards and awarded with many prizes including International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the worldwide award for best advertising. F1 is launching this year as an opening round in the new season calendar, which comprises 24 races on the FIA calendar and the race begins with a test lap before the grand event, where overtaking in the race is forbidden and the aim is to give the engine and brakes the most heat possible. The audience will witness the most exciting moments between the starting line and the first turn where the racers try to be in the first place and there might be the danger of crashing as a result of four or five cars competing for the same position.

Each racers will follow a certain strategy with his team, who had studied the circuit.

The racer requires to prepare physically, mentally, and psychologically as well as to have the ability to compete with the marathon runner and capable of intensive cardiovascular exercises such as running, swimming and cycling etc.

Moreover, the most important requirement for the racers was to do special exercises with chest and neck muscles to make them able to withstand the weight of the head and helmet.

The F1 racer loses about three kg of weight after each race due to high heat inside the car that sometimes reaches 50 Degree Celsius because it produces heat from brakes, engine exhaust, motor and scorching sunlight, they also wear two layers of clothes to protect them from fire in case of crashing the vehicle.

Since 2004, Bahrain has become the first country in the region to host the F1 Grand Prix and over the past years and the circuit hosted its best moments from the launching of night race in 2014 to the exciting opening season 2021 and the circuit continues to presents the most prominent races. F1 announced on July 2023, the calendar for 2024 BIC, "the home of motorsport in the Middle East", set to celebrate its 20th anniversary for F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix opening the season. The race will take place on Saturday evening in order to allow for necessary logistics for the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia which is also in Saturday. The 2024 calendar will comprise 24 races, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place the week after Bahrain, with the season would conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 8. (end) kne