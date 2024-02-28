Russian footballer shares his skepticism regarding Russian developers working on video game to rival EA Sports' FIFA series

(MENAFN) Renowned Russian footballer and Lokomotiv striker, Artyom Dzyuba, has shared his skepticism regarding recent news that Russian developers are working on a video game to rival EA Sports' FIFA series. Speaking at the Games of the Future event in Kazan, Dzyuba expressed doubts about the ability to create a football simulator of comparable quality, citing the extensive experience of the team at EA Sports.



"I honestly doubt that we can do it at a decent level. Those guys [at EA Sports] have been doing it for a long time, and some people are still annoyed with some things [in their games]," remarked Dzyuba. He went on to suggest that the choice of the poster face for the Russian game should be left to the people, acknowledging individual preferences among gaming enthusiasts.



Dzyuba also lamented the absence of Russian teams from the FIFA games, expressing his disappointment at the removal. "I don’t play a lot, but I do now and then. If we get together with friends, the evening always ends with us arguing who is the strongest. Of course, it is interesting when there are Russian teams in FIFA, but now, unfortunately, there are none," Dzyuba noted, as quoted by RT.



The Games of the Future event, where Dzyuba shared his views, is an innovative international tournament featuring 21 disciplines held in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, 2024. With more than 2,000 athletes from around the world participating, the competition uniquely combines physical and digital competitions, testing athletes' skills in both real and virtual environments, aptly labeled as 'phygital' – a fusion of physical and digital elements.



Dzyuba's comments shed light on the evolving landscape of football gaming, showcasing the challenges and aspirations of Russian developers seeking to create a homegrown alternative to the popular FIFA series. The intersection of the physical and digital realms in events like Games of the Future reflects the increasing convergence of sports and technology, with athletes now being tested in both dimensions. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Dzyuba's perspective adds a nuanced outlook on the prospects of a potential FIFA competitor emerging from Russia.





