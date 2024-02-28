Hotel Workers Secure Collective Agreement Bolstering Protections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The General Trade Union for Public Services and Free Vocations, along with the Jordan Hotels Association (JHA), have signed on Wednesday a JD 1.6 million collective agreement benefiting approximately 23,000 workers across the Kingdom's hotel establishments, which the two sides reached through direct negotiations.Headed by Khaled Abu Marjoub from the union and Abdul Hakim Al Hindi from the association, both parties expressed their commitment to fostering effective dialogue to advance the tourism sector, particularly hotels, amid current challenges such as the aftermath of the war on Gaza. Preserving workers' rights and ensuring suitable working conditions remain paramount.As outlined in the agreement, service allowances are now guaranteed rights for hotel workers, with the minimum wage set at JD 260 across all establishments, subject to increases. Additionally, workers are entitled to health insurance per each hotel's management organization, and a social solidarity fund has been established for worker participation, according to a statement by the union.Furthermore, the association commits to awarding three scholarships annually to students recommended by the union at Ammon Applied University College. Both parties pledge to uphold communication channels and enhance workers' professional performance while safeguarding their labor rights under the Labor Law.The union will liaise with the association for all sector-related matters to streamline cooperation, with the association providing support for organizing training courses to educate workers about their labor and union rights.Moving forward, the union vowed to continue its efforts in improving workers' conditions across various sectors, adhering to professional classification decisions and utilizing legal mechanisms outlined in the Labor Law.