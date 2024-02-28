Amman Stock Exchange Records Modest Gain In Daily Trading

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange index concluded trading today with a 0.10% rise, reaching 2,466 points.Trading saw 4.1 million shares exchanged through 2,432 contracts, with a total value of approximately JD 4.3 million.Of the listed companies, 35 experienced a decrease in share prices, while 24 saw an increase, with 35 maintaining stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.