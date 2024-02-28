Minister, UK Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Educational Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah met with British Ambassador Philip Hall to discuss enhancing bilateral relations in education.Mahafzah outlined development plans and programs, particularly addressing challenges posed by the Corona pandemic. These include a remedial plan to counter educational setbacks and reforms in secondary education, such as improving the high school exam format and teacher training.He highlighted Jordan's efforts in providing educational services to refugee students of various nationalities, despite the strain on infrastructure.Additionally, he emphasized collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to increase enrollment and tailor educational services for students with disabilities, acknowledging joint educational initiatives with the British Council, underscoring the strong collaborative bond between Jordan and the UK.Hall commended the robust relationship between both nations and pledged British support for the ministry's development plans and programs.