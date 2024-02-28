Jordan, Bulgaria Explore Economic Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf met Wednesday with Bulgarian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Metin Kazak, discussing ways to boost economic and investment ties .Saqqaf highlighted national endeavors led by the government and ministry to foster an investment-friendly atmosphere, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision 2033. She emphasized Jordan's investment allure, notably its security and stability under Hashemite leadership.Acknowledging Jordan's abundant skilled workforce and robust investment laws, Saqqaf underscored numerous free trade agreements enabling Jordanian goods to access global markets.Saqqaf also outlined the Invest in Jordan platform (invest), launched July last year, facilitating investor engagement and showcasing 36 sectoral opportunities across diverse fields.Kazak emphasized the need to bolster economic ties, commending Jordan's investment climate amid ongoing economic reforms.He pledged to arrange meetings with Bulgarian investment promotion authorities and organize visits for Bulgarian businessmen to explore investment prospects in Jordan.