Cigna Healthcare Awards Excellence: Celebrating Partner Achievements

Dubai, UAE, 28 February 2024: Cigna Healthcare Middle East, the globally acclaimed health services company, proudly announces the winners of its 5th Annual Middle East Partner Award. Held in Dubai, this event celebrates the outstanding contributions of brokers who have spearheaded transformative healthcare initiatives throughout the Middle East, echoing Cigna Healthcare's commitment to building a healthier future for its people.

In assessing partners for these awards, Cigna Healthcare employed a comprehensive evaluation process focused on key areas: business growth, client retention, customized solutions, and performance in GlobalCare and SmartCare services. This thorough approach ensured that those demonstrating the highest levels of innovation, service excellence, and commitment to healthcare advancement in the Middle East were honored, setting a benchmark for excellence in the healthcare community.

Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer at Cigna Healthcare Middle East and Africa delivered an empowering message: 'It is clear that the strength of our partnerships, particularly with our dedicated brokers, has been pivotal to our achievements in the region. These awards are symbols of strategic alliance we've built, which have directly contributed to the expansion of healthcare access across the region. These awards underscore the power of collaboration and collective effort in driving positive change. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to shaping a healthier future for all, underscoring our shared mission in positively influencing and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Winners List:

Individual Awards







Individual Broker of the Year : Pacific Prime for outstanding individual contributions. Individual Broker Rising Star : New Age Insurance Brokers for demonstrating exceptional potential.

Corporate Awards



Corporate Broker of the Year : AON Middle East, for achieving the highest Annualized New Premium.

Best Corporate Newcomer of the Year : Ace Gallagher Insurance Brokers, for standout entry into the market. Corporate Rising Stars : Howden Insurance Brokers, for rapid growth and innovation.

Retention and Excellence Awards



GlobalCare Corporate Retention Broker of the Year : Jointly awarded to Willis Towers Watson and Al Futtaim Willis for unmatched client loyalty. SmartCare Retention Brokers of the Year : AON Middle East, Lockton Insurance Brokers, and Lifecare International Insurance Brokers, for exceptional retention and service.

SME Awards



SME Broker of the Year : Nasco Middle East, for superior services to SMEs.

Rising Star Award : Marsh Emirates Insurance Brokerage, for emerging as a leader in the SME space.

Best SME Newcomer of the Year : Cosmos Insurance Brokers, for innovative SME-focused solutions. SmartCare SME Retention Brokers of the Year: Bayzat, for outstanding SME client retention and service.

Overall Awards



Cigna Healthcare Partner of the Year : AON Middle East, for unparalleled partnership and achievement. SmartCare Broker of the Year : Nasco Middle East, for leading innovation in SmartCare services.

Local Excellence

Abu Dhabi Broker of the Year : Marsh Emirates Insurance Brokerage, for excellence in local market service.

Glocal Leader:

Glocal Partner of the Year: Willis Towers Watson and Al Futtaim Willis, demonstrating exceptional skill in bridging client relationships across markets, ensuring seamless service continuity.





This year's awards underscore the collective ambition and dedication to transforming healthcare in the Middle East, reinforcing the power of partnership in achieving shared goals.