Global Village Is Bringing The World Together This Ramadan

UAE, Dubai, February 28, 2024 – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, is ready to welcome guests with wonder-full experiences this Ramadan, daily from 6:00PM until 2:00AM. Guests will be able to enjoy amazing Iftar and Suhoor offerings with a multitude of options across a variety of cuisines, making Global Village the ideal destination for the whole family this Ramadan.





Guests at Global Village are also welcome to shop all their seasonal needs at the brand-new Ramadan Wonders Souk , filled with offerings of all types of unique trinkets from around the world. The souk, situated at the heart of the park, will be themed after a traditional Emirati market and will provide guests with Ramadan samples what the pavilions have to offer.





The region's leading family destination will be running the Step Challenge this Ramadan, with prizes such as Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, as well as Apple and Samsung smartwatches to be won. Guests are encouraged to take part simply by downloading Global Village's award-winning mobile app and walking around the park. Upon completion of 10,000 steps during a single visit, participants will be automatically added to a weekly draw and winners will be announced every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan.





The soulful melodies of the Arabian Orchestra will also be played on the Main Stage, performed daily by an ensemble of 30 artists delivering an unforgettable musical experience. Alongside this, several live shows including dual harps show, violin player and a Tannoura show will alternate between the Main Stage and the Wonder Stage in Mini World. Musical firework displays will light up the sky every Friday and Saturday at 9:00PM, while The Dragon Lake will also transform into a Ramadan-themed masterpiece featuring an exclusive laser and fire show.

Global Village will also hold its widely popular Ramadan Cannon , firing off at sunset every day to signify the end of fasting.





Young guests are also in for a treat at the Kids' Theatre with weekends filled with fun and entertaining shows. From Friday to Sunday, kids can enjoy a spectacular Arabic puppet show alongside a Ramadan-exclusive take on the Kaleidoscope Show.





Throughout the holy month, Global Village will be adorned with Ramadan themed installations and decoration, giving the aesthetic of the destination a bright and celebrative vibe, giving guests opportunities to take snaps with the picturesque backdrops across Global Village, making for a truly memorable visit.









