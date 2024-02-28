(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE TO SHOWCASE LONGEVITY LOUNGE AT ART DUBAI 2024







Global pioneer in holistic longevity science and wellness, Clinique La Prairie, is returning to Art Dubai 2024 to host its renowned Longevity Lounge, from 1-3 March 2024.

An avid supporter of arts and culture, Clinique La Prairie has commissioned a new work for the Lounge, and Sara Naim, a Syrian multidisciplinary artist who grew up between Dubai and London, has been selected to create a piece that speaks to the ethos of Clinique La Prairie.

A haven for respite and artistic reflection, the immersive Lounge experience is made up of three sections: a Detox Bar, including healthy snacks and drinks; Holistic Health, where nutritionists give advice for a longevity-driven lifestyle; and the Luxury Experience Room, where therapists from the the newly-launched Dubai Longevity Hub in One&Only One Za'abeel, will offer an exclusive menu of treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Lounge, and Naim's work, will be accessible to visitors throughout Art Dubai 2024.