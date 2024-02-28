No intentions to transfer Western troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks suggesting the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized that there are no plans for such military involvement. Speaking at a press conference following a meeting in Paris on Monday, Scholz stated that it was evident from discussions among European leaders that there is no collective appetite to send soldiers to support Kiev.



Macron's comments on Monday had stirred speculation about the possibility of Western troops being deployed to Ukraine, with the French president stating that "we cannot exclude anything," despite the absence of a current consensus for an official troop deployment. Macron underscored the significance of preventing a Russian victory in the conflict for European collective security, a sentiment later echoed by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.



However, Scholz, speaking to reporters in Freiburg on Tuesday, sought to clarify Germany's stance on the matter. He emphasized that there will be "no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil, who are sent there by European or NATO countries" in the future. The chancellor pointed out that active-duty Western military personnel are presently prohibited from participating in the Ukraine conflict.



According to Scholz, the leaders who convened in Paris on Monday were "unanimous as far as this question is concerned," signaling a clear and shared position against the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.



Responding to Macron's statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a warning on Tuesday, suggesting that the potential deployment of Western military personnel to Ukraine could lead to the "inevitability" of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. This caution reflects the heightened tensions and potential consequences surrounding the discussion of increased Western military involvement in the region.



Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the United States-led military bloc NATO, moved quickly to emphasize that "there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine." Stoltenberg's statement adds to the complexity of the situation, highlighting divergent views within the international community regarding the appropriate response to the Ukraine conflict.



As the statements from European leaders and international representatives continue to unfold, the clarity provided by Chancellor Scholz offers insight into Germany's position on the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine. The nuanced perspectives and differing stances among key players underscore the challenges of reaching a unified approach within the international community as it grapples with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



