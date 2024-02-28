French premier supports Maron`s troops in Ukraine remarks

(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has reinforced President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments suggesting the possibility of deploying Western military personnel to Ukraine. Macron, in a resolute statement on Monday, pledged to "do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war," setting the stage for a potential shift in Western military involvement in the ongoing conflict.



Attal, speaking to the RTL broadcaster on Tuesday, echoed Macron's sentiments, emphasizing that "you can't rule anything out in a war." He reiterated several key points made by the French president during the meeting on the Ukraine conflict, indicating a collective resolve to explore all available options in addressing the evolving situation.



While Macron acknowledged on Monday that there is currently no consensus to officially send troops on the ground, he underscored the dynamic nature of the conflict, stating, "in terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything." According to Macron, a Russian victory in the Ukraine conflict would pose a significant threat to European collective security.



In response to these statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a cautionary warning on Tuesday, asserting that the potential deployment of Western military personnel to Ukraine could lead to the "inevitability" of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. The warning reflects the escalating tensions and potential consequences surrounding the discussion of increased Western military involvement in the region.



Contrary to Macron's remarks, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the US-led military bloc NATO, informed the Associated Press that "there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine." This statement underscores the complexities and differing perspectives within the international community regarding the appropriate response to the Ukraine conflict.



Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, also weighed in on the matter. Fiala expressed the view that existing mechanisms to support Ukraine are sufficient, emphasizing that there is no "need to open some other methods or ways." Tusk similarly clarified that Warsaw "does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine," indicating diverse opinions among European leaders on the most effective strategies to address the ongoing crisis.



As the discussions on potential Western troop deployment continue, the geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict remains fluid. The statements from Macron, Attal, and other European leaders highlight the complexities and challenges in reaching a unified approach within the international community, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to navigate the evolving situation in Ukraine.



MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910537