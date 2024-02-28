France establishes alliance to weaponize Ukraine with long-range arms

(MENAFN) In a significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the creation of a new coalition, led by France, with the primary objective of providing Ukraine with "medium and long-range missiles and bombs." Macron's announcement comes in the wake of a summit convened to demonstrate unwavering support for Kiev, particularly in light of the suspension of American aid.



The coalition, as outlined by Macron, aims to empower Ukraine to conduct "deep strikes," and the French leader emphasized a "broad consensus" among the participating nations to enhance and expedite their collective efforts in supporting Kiev. The move signifies a strategic shift in bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities as it faces ongoing challenges on the battlefield.



The decision to form this coalition takes place amid uncertainties surrounding continued United States aid to Ukraine. President Joe Biden's proposed additional aid package of USD60 billion for Kiev has been in limbo for months, primarily due to opposition from Republicans in the House of Representatives. Key conditions set by lawmakers, such as tightening United States border controls and addressing the issue of illegal migration from Mexico, have become stumbling blocks to the approval of the aid package.



Macron, in his remarks, not only highlighted the commitment to providing military support but also did not rule out the potential deployment of ground forces in the future to assist Kiev. The French president asserted that Paris is prepared to "do everything necessary to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," underscoring the gravity of the situation in Ukraine.



This statement was echoed by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who, in comments to the RTL broadcaster on Tuesday, reiterated the commitment to preventing Russia from prevailing in the conflict. The possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine, as mentioned by Macron, drew a warning from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who stated that such a move could lead to the "inevitability" of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.



As France takes the lead in this coalition effort, the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict continue to evolve. The formation of this alliance not only reflects a collective determination to support Ukraine militarily but also introduces new considerations about the potential for increased Western military involvement in the region. The unfolding developments underscore the complexities and tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict and the various strategies being considered by international actors in response to the evolving situation.



