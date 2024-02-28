(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised concerns over what he perceives as a fervent commitment by pro-Ukrainian leaders from European Union states to continue hostilities with Russia "at all costs." Following a crucial security meeting in Paris, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the European Union's Ukraine policy, Fico expressed his apprehensions about the prevailing atmosphere and the lack of emphasis on a peace plan during the discussions.



The meeting took place against the backdrop of setbacks for Kiev on the battlefield and a stall in United States aid. Macron, in his post-meeting remarks, indicated that the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out, even though consensus on the matter was lacking among participating leaders.



Fico described the atmosphere at the gathering as a "purely martial" one, noting the apparent determination of pro-Ukrainian participants to support the war without addressing peace initiatives. Expressing surprise at the absence of any discussion on a peace plan, the Slovak prime minister emphasized that his government remains "peace-oriented" and committed to not providing weapons to Kiev or sending troops.



In contrast to the pro-Ukrainian stance, Fico outlined Slovakia's commitment to a peace-focused approach, emphasizing a concentration on civilian projects rather than military interventions. He communicated this position to other national leaders present at the meeting, underscoring a divergence in perspectives regarding the path forward in addressing the Ukraine conflict.



Macron, on the other hand, stressed the need for increased support for Kiev, arguing that the prevention of Russia's victory was essential for European Union security. The French leader pointed to the escalation of Western military aid to Ukraine, from basic equipment like "helmets and sleeping bags" to more sophisticated weaponry such as long-range missiles and fighter jets. Macron's remarks hinted at a potential shift in the reluctance towards direct military confrontation with Russia in the future.



As the European Union grapples with internal differences over its stance on Ukraine, Fico's critique sheds light on the challenges of maintaining a unified approach within the bloc. The divergence in views between pro-Ukrainian leaders advocating for a robust response and those favoring a peace-oriented approach, as exemplified by Slovakia, underscores the complexity of navigating the geopolitical landscape surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910535