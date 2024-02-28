AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Convicted In Abetment Of Suicide Case Of Delhi Doctor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in an abetment of suicide case linked to the death of a South Delhi-based doctor in 2020.

The order was pronounced by Special Judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue court.

In 2021, Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel had framed charges against Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, extortion, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

Another accused, Harish, was discharged from some of the charges but held liable for criminal intimidation.

The case stems from the suicide of 52-year-old Dr. Rajender Singh on April 18, 2020, with a purported suicide note implicating Jarwal and his associates for alleged harassment over the victim's water supply business. The note also accused Jarwal of extortion.

Outside the court premises, Jarwal's counsel, Advocate Ravi Drall said, "After four years he (Jarwal) has been convicted. Many witnesses turned hostile during the trial, and of those who were cross-examined, their statements were disproved. Even after this, the court has convicted him. We have full faith in the judicial system and will challenge the decision in the High Court."

The court found sufficient evidence to establish that Jarwal and Nagar had extorted money from the deceased by threatening him and his family, thereby pushing him towards suicide.

Jarwal's defence had argued that the allegations were based on observations in the deceased's diary and lacked direct witness testimony.