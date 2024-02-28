Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Immunohistochemistry Market Report by Product (Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, Kits), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Testing), End Use (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global immunohistochemistry market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Immunohistochemistry Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases:

Chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases such as COVID-19 are becoming increasingly prevalent globally. As a result, there is a growing demand for diagnostic techniques that can accurately detect and monitor these conditions. Immunochemistry plays a crucial role in disease diagnosis by detecting specific biomarkers or antigens present in patient samples. For instance, immunoassays, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) are widely used to detect various cancer markers, infectious agents, and autoimmune antibodies. With the rise in the incidence of such diseases, the immunochemistry market is expected to expand significantly as healthcare providers adopt these technologies for early detection, prognosis, and monitoring of diseases.

Increasing Advancements in Immunoassay Technologies:

Technological advancements have led to the development of highly sensitive and specific immunoassay platforms, driving innovation in the immunochemistry market. For instance, the introduction of automated immunoassay systems has improved assay throughput, reduced turnaround time, and enhanced the precision of results. Furthermore, advancements in reagent formulations and detection methods have increased the sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays, allowing for the detection of low-abundance biomarkers with greater accuracy. Additionally, the integration of immunoassay platforms with multiplexing capabilities enables simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single sample, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness in clinical laboratories. These technological advancements continue to drive the adoption of immunochemistry techniques across various applications, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, and research.

Growing Geriatric Population and Healthcare Expenditure:

The aging population worldwide is fueling the demand for healthcare services and diagnostic tests, including immunochemistry-based assays. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to chronic diseases, necessitating regular monitoring and early detection for timely intervention. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, is driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques, such as immunoassays. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to diagnostic services, further contributing to the growth of the immunochemistry market. Additionally, the rising demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies is driving the need for precise diagnostic tools, wherein immunochemistry plays a vital role in identifying suitable biomarkers for patient stratification and treatment selection.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio SB Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Antibodies



Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Equipment



Slide Staining Systems



Tissue Microarrays



Tissue Processing Systems



Slide Scanners

Others

Reagents



Histological Stains



Blocking sera and Reagents



Chromogenic Substrates



Fixation Reagents



Stabilizers



Organic Solvents



Proteolytic Enzymes

Diluents Kits

Antibodies dominate the market due to their pivotal role in immunochemistry assays for detecting specific antigens and biomarkers in various applications, including clinical diagnostics, research, and drug development.

Breakup by Application:



Diagnostics



Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Autoimmune Diseases



Diabetes Mellitus

Nephrological Diseases Drug Testing

Diagnostics hold maximum number of shares due to the increasing demand for accurate and timely detection of diseases, leading to a growing adoption of diagnostic technologies such as immunochemistry assays across clinical settings worldwide.

Breakup by End Use:



Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes Others

Hospitals and diagnostics laboratories represent the largest segment due to their extensive patient reach and the essential role they play in providing healthcare services, including diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the immunohistochemistry market is attributed to factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and robust research and development activities in the region.

Global Immunohistochemistry Market Trends:

There is a growing demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions, which offer rapid and convenient diagnostic results directly at the bedside of the patient or in outpatient settings. Immunochemistry-based POCT devices provide healthcare professionals with real-time information, enabling timely clinical decisions and improving patient outcomes. The convenience and efficiency offered by POCT devices, coupled with their potential to reduce healthcare costs and streamline workflow, are driving their adoption across various healthcare settings, thereby fueling the growth of the immunochemistry market. Additionally, immunochemistry techniques play a vital role in drug development and clinical trials by enabling the evaluation of drug safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics. Immunoassays are used to measure drug levels, assess immune responses, and detect biomarkers associated with drug toxicity or therapeutic effects. With the increasing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies, there is a growing demand for immunochemistry assays to support drug development efforts across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

