Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ecuador Receives Copy Of Qatari Ambassador's Credentials

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador H E Gabriela Sommerfeld has received a copy of the credentials of H E Fahad bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ecuador.

