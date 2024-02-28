Makemytrip Foundation's Efforts In Himachal Pradesh Recognised By Indian Social Impact Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 28 February, 2024: MakeMyTrip Foundation, the social development arm of MakeMyTrip, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Disaster Relief Initiative of the Year award at the Indian Social Impact Awards 2024 for its exemplary relief and rehabilitation efforts undertaken in Himachal Pradesh during the devastating floods.



Yuvaraj Srivastava, Trustee, MakeMyTrip Foundation & Group CHRO, MakeMyTrip said, "Driven by our twin mission to be at the forefront of community empowerment and climate action, MakeMyTrip Foundation is committed to make tourist destinations in India resilient & sustainable. We firmly believe that every small contribution coupled with focused initiatives go a long way in fostering a positive impact on people and planet. Our work in Himachal Pradesh, guided by these principles, is very close to our hearts, which makes this recognition even more special."



The destruction to communities and infrastructure brought on by heavy rainfall and flooding in Himachal Pradesh last year is well documented. Ever since, MakeMyTrip Foundation committed INR 5 crores towards addressing the needs of the affected families and localities in the state. In collaboration with local on-ground partners, government bodies, experts, NGOs, and residents of Himachal Pradesh, the Foundation began its work with relief efforts by way of supplying relief kits and tentage accommodation, ration and bedding to over 600 families, a few old age homes, orphanages and hostels. This was followed up with rebuilding efforts over the course of last year wherein the foundation supported the construction of bridges and schools, restoration of irrigation and water supply and repair work for an orphanage.



Besides the Indian Social Impact Awards committee, MakeMyTrip Foundation's efforts were also recognised by officials in Himachal Pradesh. Mr Ashutosh Garg, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, said, "During those extraordinary times, the voluntary contribution from MakeMyTrip proved to be a great supplement in further extending the aid and relief to the affected communities. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude for the selfless service and assistance extended by the organisation towards the people of Kullu, during our difficult time."



The award stands as a testament to MakeMyTrip Foundation's commitment to social responsibility and further motivates to strive for excellence in corporate social responsibility through collective action.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Suhani Bakshi

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9131132281