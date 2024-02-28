Unusualdigital Launches High-ROI SEO Services For Coaches & Small Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhopal, February 28, 2024: UnusualDigital, a leading website and marketing agency, officially launches premium SEO services for coaches and small businesses to assist personal brands and businesses in securing top positions on Google search results.



Known for creating high-conversion and minimal websites, UnusualDigital has expanded its offerings to include SEO services after extensive testing of various conventional and modern SEO methods for two years, ensuring high returns on SEO campaigns.



SEO is one of the biggest, most courageous, yet most rewarding marketing decisions for a business owner. The kind of patience and trust one has to maintain for 6-9 months until the first signs of traffic and rankings appear is not easy. We understand the value of our clients' trust and money. That's why we have invested two years in training our team to serve our clients. In this age of AI, we have kept significant room for human intervention to eliminate any scope of failures and errors," says Aditya Shrivastava, co-founder of UnusualDigital.



The starter SEO package, priced at 4 lacs per year, has gained popularity among entrepreneurs. The process involves the sweet balance of on-page and off-page SEO that follows the ethical SEO guidelines by major search engines. UnusualDigital team keeps the quality of content and backlinks on priority while executing these campaigns.



"We suggest business owners to utilize all marketing methods including social media, blogging, podcasting and networking. SEO is a comparatively slow yet lasting method to bring high intent traffic. I am often asked, what's the right time to invest in SEO? The answer is - When you start building your website and when you find the right team who knows the job.", says the digital business coach and co-founder at UnusualDigutal, Sunita Biddu



