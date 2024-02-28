UP Illegal Mining Case: CBI Summons Akhilesh Yadav As Witness On Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for questioning as a witness in Uttar Pradesh's illegal mining case, said the sources on Wednesday.

Under Section 160 of the CrPC, the CBI has issued a notice summoning former CM Yadav to Delhi for questioning on Thursday.

The notice pertains to an FIR filed in connection with illegal mining activities in Hamirpur spanning from 2012 to 2016.

During the period from 2012 to June 2013, Yadav served as the head of the mining department.

In response to concerns over unchecked illegal mining, the Allahabad High Court, in July 2016, mandated a CBI investigation into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of action taken to address the issue.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding natural resources from exploitation, the High Court had emphasised the necessity for action against such activities.

The court instructed the CBI to investigate whether the illegal mining was facilitated through collusion with state authorities. Subsequently, in January 2019, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the case.