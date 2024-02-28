Zelensky To Attend Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit In Albania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Albania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit and hold talks with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama.
The head of state said this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today I am working in Tirana. I will meet with an uncompromising friend of Ukraine, Edi Rama, and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit," the President said.
