Albania Assures Ukraine Of Support For Peace Formula

Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Tirana on Wednesday and assured him of support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Peace Formula."

The Albanian Foreign Minister wrote about this on the social network X

"Great pleasure to welcome my Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. We had very good discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering a dynamic partnership between our countries. Assured my counterpart of Albania's firm support for President Zelensky's peace formula and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, including our commitment to assist in reconstruction efforts," Hasani said in a statement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrive in Tirana, the capital of Albania, where he will take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit and hold talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and work on security agreements.

Photo: Igli Hasani, X