Polish IM Speaks About Spilled Ukrainian Grain: Perpetrators Will Be Detained

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian grain spilling out of vehicles in Poland is unacceptable, and the Polish authorities will respond to such manifestations of anarchy and detain the perpetrators.

This was stated on Polish Radio on Wednesday by Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski, responding to several cases of Ukrainian grain spilling out of wagons and trucks in Poland, Ukrinform reports.

"It is unacceptable that grain spills out of transport, which occurred in several places. In each case of this type, the police respond, the perpetrators will be detained. Of course, this is a crime, and the police and Donald Tusk's government will not allow such anarchy in public space," Kierwinski said.

He also noted that there is false information in the public space that transport with military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine is delayed and there is a problem with its crossing the border.

"No, there are no such problems. They are passing normally thanks to the work of border guards, customs officers and police," the Polish Interior Minister emphasized.

He also noted that Tusk's government had to include checkpoints and certain sections of roads and railways in the list of critical infrastructure, as "checkpoints with a country at war should be critical infrastructure in case of any danger that may arise."

"The country must have the tools to respond quickly," the Polish Interior Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 9, 2024, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints near the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's abandonment of the European Green Deal. During this time, there have been five cases of Ukrainian agricultural products spilling out of freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks on the roads. In these cases, the police investigated the cases, and the materials were submitted to the prosecutor's office.

Photo: Suspilne Lviv