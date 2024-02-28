Von Der Leyen: EU Will Use Proceeds From Frozen Russian Assets To Buy Weapons For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will use the proceeds from Russian financial assets held in European banking institutions to collectively purchase weapons for Ukraine.

This was stated today in Strasbourg during a hearing in the European Parliament by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It's time to discuss the use of profits from charges on frozen Russian assets for the joint purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. There can be no more powerful symbol than this, or more appropriate use for this money to make Ukraine and the whole of Europe a safer place to live," von der Leyen emphasized.

To be continued.

Photo: OP