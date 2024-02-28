School Named Azerbaijan Opened In Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Rashad Novruz shared a publication about the school "Azerbaijan" in Rio de Janeiro, Azernews reports.

In a status on his Facebook page, the Azerbaijani diplomat noted that "the activity of this school will increase the number of friends of our country in Brazil."

Our relationships are based on and strengthened by the traditions of friendship. These talented Brazilian children, whatever profession they choose, will be among those who popularise Azerbaijan and will be our friends," the ambassador wrote.

The three-storey school has 26 classrooms. It has an enrollment of more than 700 students. There is a special classroom for physically disabled children here.

Recall that, in December 1991, Brazil recognised the independence of Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. In October 1993, both nations established diplomatic relations.

In 1995, during the 50th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso met then-Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev. In 1997, the chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan, Rasul Guliyev, visited Brazil to negotiate the purchase of agricultural machinery, sugar, and chicken; the formation of joint ventures in the oil sector of the Caspian; participation in the financing of projects in Azerbaijan; and the presence of Brazilian companies in the country.

On June 22, 2009, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Brazil was opened in Azerbaijan. On February 10, 2012, Elnur Sultanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Federative Republic of Brazil. Since 2017, Elkhan Polukhov has been the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil.