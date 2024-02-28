President Ilham Aliyev Receives German Eastern Business Association Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received the delegation led by Managing Director of the German
Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, Azernews reports.
The delegation comprised of heads of leading companies from the
Federal Republic of Germany includes Executive Director of the
German-Azerbiajani Chamber of Commerce Tobias Baumann, Executive
Director of Falk Consulting Thomas Falk, Senior Vice-President of
Uniper Global Commodities SE Uwe Fip, Director Board Projects at
Rhenus Group international logistics company Heinrich Kerstgens,
Chairman of the Board at VNG AG Ulf Heitmuller, Director of
Regional Sales at Rohde & Schwarz Viktoria Gerasimova, Managing
Director of HHLA International GmbH Philip Sweens.
