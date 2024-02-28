               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Receives German Eastern Business Association Delegation


2/28/2024 5:13:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the delegation led by Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, Azernews reports.

The delegation comprised of heads of leading companies from the Federal Republic of Germany includes Executive Director of the German-Azerbiajani Chamber of Commerce Tobias Baumann, Executive Director of Falk Consulting Thomas Falk, Senior Vice-President of Uniper Global Commodities SE Uwe Fip, Director Board Projects at Rhenus Group international logistics company Heinrich Kerstgens, Chairman of the Board at VNG AG Ulf Heitmuller, Director of Regional Sales at Rohde & Schwarz Viktoria Gerasimova, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH Philip Sweens.

MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107910373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search