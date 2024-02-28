(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the current time, the most widespread form of violation of
employees' rights is the substitution of the employment agreement
with a civil-law contract. Often employers wonder why it is
considered as a violation even though relations are formalized in
accordance with the requirements of the civil legislation.
The answer to this question can be found in the fundamental
principles of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(hereinafter referred to as the "Labor Code"). Article 2 of the
Labor Code explicitly states that the formalization of labor
relations by means of civil-law contracts is impermissible.
So how can we pinpoint whether relations are of a civil-law or
labor nature? The next classifying criteria highlighted in the
Decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of
Azerbaijan"On the interpretation of Articles 7.2-3.4 and 7.2-4 of
the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with
Articles 35.3 and 35.4 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" dated October 20, 2023 can guide us on this matter:
1. In labor relations, there exists a certain hierarchical
feature between the employee and the employer (for example, the
economic dependence of employees on the employer, adherence to the
work regime defined by the employer, the application of
disciplinary sanctions to the employee, etc.). In civil-law
relations, on the other hand, the parties are equal in rights.
2. While the labor activity of the employee is an integral part
of the entity's production activity, the performance in civil-law
contracts usually possesses a one-time or periodic character
without being an integral part of the entity's production
activity.
3. Civil-law contracts, while binding the parties to the
expected date for the completion of the specified work or service,
are generally of a fixed-term nature, whereas labor contracts are
indefinite and are terminated only in legally prescribed
circumstances.
4. The subject matter of civil-law contracts is the result of
the work or ser
vice to be performed, while the subject matter of labor
relations is constituted by the employee's labor activity.
5. In labor contracts, the employee personally performs the
labor function, while in civil-law contracts, the performer can
fulfill the work personally or through a subcontractor.
6. Unlike civil-law contracts, labor contracts impose an
obligation on the employer to create a safe and healthy working
environment for the hired employee.
7. In labor contracts, the employee has rights defined by labor
legislation (such as the preservation of the workplace, granting of
vacations, payment of exam-related expenses, continuation of
education, etc.) and social benefits (such as social payments in
cases of dismissal, temporary loss of working ability and other
situations, implementation of social insurance, etc.). The employer
has corresponding duties in relation to these rights. In contrast,
in civil-law contracts, the performer has the right to use only the
guarantees specified in the contract and established by legislation
for this purpose.
Under what circumstances must an individual be conclusively
engaged through a labor contract? Article 7.2-3 of the Labor Code
specifically emphasizes the following points:
1. When the tasks to be performed by the employee are related to
the main activities (services) of the entity (for example, when a
company providing accounting services hires an accountant, the
relationship becomes of a labor nature).
2. When the content of the service contract is similar to the
provisions specified for the labor contract (such as defining
working hours, adherence to internal rules and regulations of the
entity, application of disciplinary responsibility, etc.).
3. When the contracted person provides services exclusively to
one entity and regularly receives a fixed salary in exchange for
the performed tasks (i.e., when the same amount of money is
transferred to an individual by only one entity every month, the
relationship is clearly of a labor nature).
4. When the performed work (service) has a temporary nature, but
the duration of the contract is extended (when the relationship
continues under the same conditions).
5. When the relationship between the parties is formed based on
the substitution or temporary substitution of tasks (services).
What types of responsibilities can arise if labor relations are
formalized through civil-law contracts? According to Article 192 of
the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for
compelling individuals to perform any work (services) without
enactment of the labor contract individuals may be fined in the
amount from 1000 to 2000 thousand manats, officials- from 3000 to
5000 manats, and legal entities - from 20 000 to 25 000 manats
If 10 or more employees are recruited without the labor contract
coming into legal force, in accordance with the Labor Code, Article
162-1 of the Criminal Code may be applied, resulting in a fine
ranging from 7000 to 10 000 manats or corrective labor for up to 2
years, or restriction of freedom for up to 2 years, or deprivation
of liberty for up to 2 years.
In any case, the question of whether the relationship between
the parties is of an employment nature must be determined by
examining the true essence of these relations and the factual
pattern of the case.
About the author: Lala Askeri has more than 6
years' experience in the field of law and human resources
management. In 2015, she received a bachelor's degree in
“Jurisprudence” from the Academy of Public Administration under the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in 2017, she received
a master's degree in“Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Criminology
and Forensic Examination” from Baku State University.
She is member of the Bar Association of Republic of Azerbaijan
since 2023 and currently continues her career at Legalize Law Firm.
She is fluent in Azerbaijani and Russian languages, and knows
English language at excellent level.
For more information about the author please see the following
link:
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107910372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.