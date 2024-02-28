Video Address Of Azerbaijani NGO Head Screened At UN's 55Th Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council has started in Geneva, Switzerland. "Annual High-Level Panel Discussion on the Application of Human Rights" was held within the session. The main topic of the panel discussion was "Implementing the rights of persons with disabilities, focusing on full and effective participation and inclusion in society."

Azernews reports that during the discussions, the video address of Ramil Iskanderli, the chairman of the Legal Analysis and Research Public Union, which has the status of a special adviser to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), was screened. In his speech, the chairman of the NGO touched on the issues of the continuation of Armenia's policy of mine terrorism against Azerbaijan, the issues related to disabled people as a result of the mine problem, and the importance of international support.

He said in his speech:

Mr. Chairman,

Ensuring the effective participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs), especially landmine victims, in society is a multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive, sophisticated, and rights-based approach. NGOs play an important role in implementing programs that promote the participation of persons with disabilities.

In the post-conflict period, it became known that there are approximately one and a half million mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories. The issue of people disabled as a result of landmines is not a political issue, but a humanitarian and human rights issue. Armenia's ongoing mine terrorism against Azerbaijan and the provision of inaccurate maps prevent the mass return of Azerbaijani former IDPs to their homelands and violate their rights to freedom of movement, health, employment, and education. Many NGOs in Azerbaijan work to provide humanitarian demining and awareness initiatives, and rehabilitation services, including physical and psychosocial support to mine victims. However, there is very little international support for demining our territories. I believe international support should be increased and we should mobilize efforts to fight this problem. Thank you, Mr. Chairman."

