Video Address Of Azerbaijani NGO Head Screened At UN's 55Th Session

The 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council has started in
Geneva, Switzerland. "Annual High-Level Panel Discussion on the
Application of Human Rights" was held within the session. The main
topic of the panel discussion was "Implementing the rights of
persons with disabilities, focusing on full and effective
participation and inclusion in society."
Azernews reports that during the discussions,
the video address of Ramil Iskanderli, the chairman of the Legal
Analysis and Research Public Union, which has the status of a
special adviser to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), was
screened. In his speech, the chairman of the NGO touched on the
issues of the continuation of Armenia's policy of mine terrorism
against Azerbaijan, the issues related to disabled people as a
result of the mine problem, and the importance of international
support.
He said in his speech:
Mr. Chairman,
Ensuring the effective participation and inclusion of persons
with disabilities (PWDs), especially landmine victims, in society
is a multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive,
sophisticated, and rights-based approach. NGOs play an important
role in implementing programs that promote the participation of
persons with disabilities.
In the post-conflict period, it became known that there are
approximately one and a half million mines and unexploded ordnance
in the liberated territories. The issue of people disabled as a
result of landmines is not a political issue, but a humanitarian
and human rights issue. Armenia's ongoing mine terrorism against
Azerbaijan and the provision of inaccurate maps prevent the mass
return of Azerbaijani former IDPs to their homelands and violate
their rights to freedom of movement, health, employment, and
education. Many NGOs in Azerbaijan work to provide humanitarian
demining and awareness initiatives, and rehabilitation services,
including physical and psychosocial support to mine victims.
However, there is very little international support for demining
our territories. I believe international support should be
increased and we should mobilize efforts to fight this problem.
Thank you, Mr. Chairman."
