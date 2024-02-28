CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE TO SHOWCASE LONGEVITY LOUNGE AT ART DUBAI 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Global pioneer in holistic longevity science and wellness, Clinique La Prairie, is returning to Art Dubai 2024 to host its renowned Longevity Lounge, from 1-3 March 2024.

An avid supporter of arts and culture, Clinique La Prairie has commissioned a new work for the Lounge, and Sara Naim, a Syrian multidisciplinary artist who grew up between Dubai and London, has been selected to create a piece that speaks to the ethos of Clinique La Prairie.

A haven for respite and artistic reflection, the immersive Lounge experience is made up of three sections: a Detox Bar, including healthy snacks and drinks; Holistic Health, where nutritionists give advice for a longevity-driven lifestyle; and the Luxury Experience Room, where therapists from the the newly-launched Dubai Longevity Hub in One&Only One Za'abeel, will offer an exclusive menu of treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Lounge, and Naim's work, will be accessible to visitors throughout Art Dubai 2024.