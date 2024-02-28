Ooredoo Qatar: Official Telecom Partner For Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Pioneering partnership highlights Ooredoo's commitment to innovation and technology leadership in the Middle East.

Doha, Qatar, 27th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications provider, is proud to announce its pivotal role as the Official Telecom Partner for Web Summit Qatar 2024, the world's largest technology conference.

More than just a conference, Web Summit Qatar 2024 is a global gathering of technology leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, and experts. It offers an unparalleled platform for sharing the latest trends in technology, fostering networking and collaboration opportunities for attendees worldwide. This event marks the first time the Web Summit is hosted in the Middle East, reflecting Qatar's significant role in the region and the remarkable strides in technological development it has made in creating such a robust and internationally acclaimed digital infrastructure.

This sponsorship truly showcases Ooredoo's steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and technological advancement in Qatar and the broader region. Supporting such an event that not only demonstrates the latest trends in technology, but also connects a new generation of innovators in the Middle East to global opportunities, aligns perfectly with Ooredoo's strategic objectives and ongoing efforts to invest in future growth.

Over the course of four days, Web Summit Qatar 2024 is expected to attract over 12,000 attendees and provide a unique opportunity for learning and development and attract experts across various industry fields alongside thousands of tech enthusiasts.

Ooredoo Qatar's role in this event is a clear indication of its dedication to supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030, which emphasises building a knowledge-based economy. As the telecom industry continues to evolve, Ooredoo Qatar remains at the forefront, driving digital transformation and empowering businesses and individuals with innovative solutions and mega events such as the upcoming Web Summit Qatar 2024.

