QSTP Joins Web Summit Qatar 2024 As Diamond Partner

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) A dedicated pavilion, startup island, and QSTP-led masterclass part of the technology hub's involvement in the summit.

Doha, Qatar, 25th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation and Qatar's premier hub and international destination for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, has announced its participation as a diamond event partner at the upcoming Web Summit Qatar 2024, the region's first ever edition of the world's largest technology conference.

Taking place from 26-29 February 2024, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the event is expected to convene more than 12,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts from around the world.

As a diamond event partner of the highly-anticipated conference, QSTP will host a dedicated pavilion at the event showcasing its comprehensive A-Z value chain of acceleration, incubation, funding and investment programs for tech-startups.

The QSTP Pavilion will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about QSTP's key role in fostering Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by facilitating aspiring tech-preneurs to develop innovative products and services. QSTP-supported startups including Bonocle, Viavii, Classtap, and Skystruct will be showcasing their pioneering tech-based solutions at the pavilion.

On 27 February, the pavilion will stage the popular Demo Day of Cycle 14 of QSTP's flagship program XLR8 from 4-6 p.m. Demo Day marks the culmination of the 10-week training and mentorship program that empowers aspiring tech innovators to transform their ideas into a validated, minimum-viable product. On Demo Day, XLR8 participants will pitch their innovative ideas to a live audience to attract potential investors and launch their startups.

Moreover, QSTP will host a Startup Island that will see several other startups that are part of its ecosystem, such as Kanari, Kamkalima, and Gamyra, exhibit their innovative products and services to attendees at the summit.

QSTP-supported start-ups, EMMA Systems, VFarms, Wqtah, and Armony are selected as the four start-ups from Qatar to compete in the debut Web Summit Qatar PITCH competition. The startup pitching competition brings the world's leading early-stage startups in a live, onstage battle. After the group stages of the competition on 27 February, eight group-round winners will battle it out in the semi-final on 28 February from 5-6 p.m. Judges will select three top finalists who will then vie for the champion's title on 29 February from 12.30-1 p.m.

Essa Al Jamali, QSTP Relationship Manager, commented:“As a key enabler of technology development and entrepreneurship in Qatar, QSTP is proud to participate in the first-ever Web Summit in the region. This landmark event presents exciting opportunities for local and regional tech development enablers, rising startups and entrepreneurs to engage with global tech leaders and investors. We are particularly excited for the start-ups nurtured by QSTP to take center stage at the PITCH competition, and represent Qatari tech and innovation at the summit and we wish them all the best.”

QSTP Program Manager – Acceleration, Mohammad Zebian, will deliver a masterclass on February 28 at 1 pm on 'Crafting the Perfect Pitch.' This interactive class will guide participants to refine their value propositions, create marketing campaigns, harness AI and connect with investors in a more efficient manner.

QSTP welcomes all summit participants to visit its pavilion – booth number E218 – and the startup island to learn about QSTP's broad range of offerings and to interact with QSTP-supported startups. Attendees are also encouraged to join QSTP on Demo Day and watch budding innovators take center stage to pitch their ideas to a live audience of investors, tech leaders and mentors.

To read more about QSTP's involvement at the Web Summit Qatar 2024, please visit Web Summit Qatar – Qatar Science and Technology Park org)

