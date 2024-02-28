Bitget’S Leadership Takes Centre Stage At Web Summit Qatar

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Victoria, Seychelles, 13th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce it's attending Web Summit Qatar – a premier cross-industrial tech event in Doha, Qatar, from February 26th to February 29th, 2024. Following the immense success of Web Summit Lisbon, which gathered more than 70,000 attendees in 2023, Web Summit Qatar is the global conference's first attempt at outreach to the rapidly developing tech community in the MENA region.

The main discussion tracks will span from the future of finance to exploring the world's energy dynamics, attracting a diverse audience of leading industry professionals, investors, and influencers. Speakers from Bitget, TikTok, Meta, Roku, Shell, and HSBC will engage with the diverse entrepreneurial and investing community across the event's 12 content tracks.

Gracy Chen, the exchange's Managing Director, will represent Bitget. She has been overseeing the growth and expansion of the company's global markets, strategy, and corporate development since April 2022. Under Gracy's leadership, the exchange's user base has quadrupled, reaching over 20 million users in 100+ countries and elevating Bitget high into the leader ranks in spot, derivatives, and copy trading.

Chen will participate in Web Summit Qatar as the event's guest speaker, holding two on-stage discussions. Together with representatives from Dfinity, Animoca Brands, Fortune, and Delta Blockchain Fund, she will discuss the implications of the future halving of Bitcoin on investment strategies, the broader crypto market, and Bitget's positioning to leverage this pivotal event in the crypto calendar; she'll touch upon the upcoming Web3 summer and the role of blockchain in women empowerment both in MENA and on a global scale. Gracy Chen will also join the panel discussion regarding the current state of affairs in Bitcoin ETFs, their role in widespread crypto expansion, and the ripple effect the industry's experts anticipate.

Web Summit Qatar will be hosted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha from February 26th to February 29th, 2024. Enjoying the reputation of previous conferences being“Europe's largest tech events,” as dubbed by CNN, Web Summit Qatar is tapping into the buoyant entrepreneurial and technological landscape of the Middle East and Northern Africa, providing a unique opportunity for professionals from big tech, politics, finance, media, and non-profit organizations to connect and discuss the ways technological advancement is reshaping the region.

With the expected attendees count currently standing at 7500, the Summit will attract more than 300 venture capital and private equity investors from around the globe and connect them to 800 startups from healthtech, fintech, logistics, Web3, AI & Machine Learning, and many other emerging high-tech industries. Web Summit Qatar partners with global corporate innovation leaders like Microsoft, Meta, Huawei, Snapchat, and Deloitte while also enjoying support from the public sector, including governmental funds and departments from Qatar, Turkiye, Bahrain, Portugal, Tunisia, and Oman.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

For more information, visit: Websit | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discor

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Contact

Rachel Cheung

...