Microsoft Showcases Data, AI Solutions At Web Summit Qatar

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Doha, Qatar, 28th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Microsoft showcased its latest solutions in Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Web Summit Qatar 2024, yesterday.

During the media tour at the Microsoft stand, Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar shed light on how AI can be a game-changer for startups, revolutionising the way they operate and thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Participating as a Diamond Sponsor alongside its partners Qatar Datamation Systems, ICT Qatar, Mannai Corporation, and EBLA corp, Microsoft is demonstrating how its Microsoft AI, Azure AI, and Azure OpenAI Service technologies are empowering organisations of all sizes and across all industries to create cutting-edge AI solutions that tackle key industry challenges, drive digital transformation efforts, and leave a positive impact on society.

The company is also showcasing how it is driving innovation from Qatar to the world by supporting startups, entrepreneurs and developers with the tools, resources, skills and guidance they require to succeed through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform.

Lana Khalaf said,“The latest advancements in AI are reshaping industries, redefining possibilities, and unlocking solutions to some of humanity's greatest challenges.”

“However, the true potential lies not just in the technology itself, but in the hands of the innovative minds who can harness it effectively to create positive change. At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering these trailblazers across every industry and Web Summit Qatar 2024 serves as the perfect platform for us to connect with them, showcase our comprehensive suite of solutions, and collaborate on building a brighter future for all,” she added

Throughout the summit, the company's experts and partners will deliver interactive talks and deep dive sessions at the Microsoft booth on key topics that are impacting the technology sector such as developing generative AI chatbots, the future of coding with GitHub Copilot, and the role of ethical AI in creating a responsible tech future.

Microsoft officials will also spotlight the advanced capabilities of Microsoft Copilot, an everyday AI companion that is helping professionals spend less time on boring and repetitive tasks and instead focus on more meaningful and creative work.

As part of the company's commitment to empowering the present and future workforce in Qatar to work alongside AI, the company is also hosting an exclusive Microsoft 365 Copilot Masterclass, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, on the summit's main stage.