Emirates Set For Strong Return To ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates will return to ITB Berlin from 5 until 7 March in a major way, showcasing its latest signature products.

Emirates is gearing up for three action-packed days at ITB Berlin with plans to launch new partnerships and expand existing collaborations with local and regional travel partners

Visitors to the Emirates stand will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' latest roster of innovative products including the highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seat which will be showcased in Germany for the first time. Unveiled at the 2022 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, Emirates' Premium Economy product has so far won multiple awards and is available on 27 A380 aircraft flying to 15 destinations.

Also debuting for the first time at ITB Berlin is Emirates' iconic Boeing 777-300ER First Class fully enclosed private suite. With the full range of onboard products on display, visitors can experience Emirates' Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newest generation of the A380 Onboard Lounge and First-Class Shower Spa, as well as its generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Emirates will also dedicate an area to showcase its latest sustainability initiatives, including onboard items that incorporate responsibly-sourced materials, and items from 'Air-crafted by Emirates' - a unique collection of luggage, bags and accessories made from upcycled materials from retrofitted A380 aircraft. The airline's sustainability efforts focus on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting biodiversity and habitats.

The Emirates stand will also include four meeting spaces and can accommodate up to 200 visitors at any point in time.

