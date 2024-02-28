Turkey Increases Patrols And Inspections To Control Refugee Influx

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkey's Interior Minister has announced an increase in the number of inspection stations and mobile patrols in 30 cities across the country to prevent the entry of asylum seekers.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkey's Interior Minister, revealed on Tuesday that in the past year, 61,429“illegal asylum seekers” were identified in Istanbul and sent to deportation centers.

According to him, four stages have been implemented to combat the entry of illegal asylum seekers and smugglers in Turkey, including addressing issues in the countries of origin, implementing stringent border security measures, identifying and apprehending asylum seekers, and ultimately deporting them to their countries of origin.

The Turkish Interior Minister has issued warnings that undocumented asylum seekers will face deportation if they do not possess the necessary identification documents.

Statistics from the ministry indicate that at least 493 operations against smugglers were conducted in Istanbul in the past seven months, resulting in the detention of 798 traffickers.

Meanwhile, the trend of deportation and detention of Afghan migrants from Turkey has increased.

Turkey's Interior Ministry emphasizes that in 2023, 68,687 Afghan migrants were detained in the country, with some of them being deported.

This comes as Turkish authorities have announced that operations to combat the entry and detention of illegal migrants will continue across Turkey.

It is worth noting that according to official statistics, more than 300,000 Afghan migrants reside in Turkey.

The issue of Afghan migrants living in Turkey remains a significant social and security concern amidst these measures taken by the Turkish government.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram