Autoinjector Market To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 14.4%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Autoinjectors are used to administer a drug of recommended dose without needing personalized medical practitioner. The devices are less prone to induce allergic reactions in the body, which makes it a popular choice in patients that shows allergic reaction during drug administration. The injections or drug-injecting devices cause anaphylaxis reaction that may be life-threatening. In October 2017, U.S FDA grant approval to Bydureon BCise (exenatide extended-release) auto-injectable suspension for treating type-2 diabetes in adults. According to the American Diabetes Association, around 30.3 million people in America were suffering from diabetes, and approximately 1.25 million American were children in 2015.

it has been found that the demand for autoinjectors is increasing with the increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies. Moreover, with the rapidly changing environmental conditions, people are becoming more sensitive to allergens, and they are likely

to opt for the self-administrating

device to avoid a repetitive visit to doctors. However,

the market may witness hindrance in the growth due to high prices of autoinjectors and their components, availability of substitute, and other routes of drug administration.

Market Segmentation

Global autoinjector market is segmented by therapy, type, end-users, and region.

Based on therapy, the autoinjector market is segmented into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, migraine, cardiovascular disease, and other emergency conditions. Anaphylaxis reaction is expected to lead the market during the forecast period 2019–2026.

Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Disposable autoinjectors are expected to hold a major market share. Today, the demand for disposable autoinjector is rapidly growing to prevent the spreading of contagious diseases like AIDS, TB, and blood borne infection. According to the World Health Organisation, around 36.9 million people worldwide had HIV/AIDS in 2017 and the number has grown substantially in the last two years. On the other hand, the prevalence of diabetes is growing at an exponential rate. As per WHO, over 422 million people across the globe have diabetes, which further drives the demand for reusable auto injectors.

On the basis of the end-users, the global autoinjector market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care and diagnostic centers. Home care is likely to lead the market in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global autoinjector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to increased sensitivity towards allergen, rising prevalence of the cardiac, orthopedic, and skin diseases such as psoriasis. The study suggested that Japan and Korea are the major consumers of autoinjectors in the region. Recently, Enbrel launched autoinjectors in Japan, which can be used in infection, including tuberculosis or infections caused by bacteria, virus, or fungi. According to the World Health Organization, Tuberculosis killed over 2800 people, and the rate of incidence was 0.085% in 2017. Out of them, 77% were diagnosed with pulmonary, and 9% were diagnosed with HIV and TB. In 2016 incidence and mortality rate of tuberculosis in the Republic of Korea was 77 and 55.2 per 100,000 people, Economic Cooperation and Development. In Korea, more than 28,161 and 36,044 new TB cases were diagnosed in 2016 and

2017, respectively. This increasing number of tuberculosis patient is likely to fuel the demand for autoinjector in Asia Pacific Region.

a North America is expected to dominate the global autoinjector market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of foodborne illness and cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, stroke, and cardiac arrest.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of people having hypersensitivity.

On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to witness sluggish growth due to slow adoption of technology and less research and development activities in the drug administration process. As per the World Health Organisation, 26% and 37% of deaths were reported due to cardiovascular diseases in Brazil and Saudi Arabia in 2016, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global Autoinjector market are Biogen (U.S.), SHL Group (CHINA), BD (U.S.), Mylan N.V (Netherlands), Sanofi (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), Antares Pharma (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and AbbVie Inc (U.S.)

Market players are actively investing in research & devolvement for developing innovative technology and improving autoinjectors.

Some of the leading players are also focusing on acquisition and collaboration with small scale industries for expanding geographical presence and product portfolio.

In February 2018, AMAG Pharmaceuticals received U.S FDA approval to Makena subcutaneous autoinjector drug-device combination product. This auto-injector reduces the risk of preterm birth in pregnant women. In February 2018, Antares Pharma, Inc, collaborated with AMAG Pharmaceuticals. Under this agreement, the company has announced the regulatory outcome of the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector. In November 2017, Amgen launched ENBREL Mini with AutoTouch autoinjector in the U.S.



