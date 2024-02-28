Global Air Ambulance Market Research Analysis, Regional Outlook, Share, Trends

(MENAFN- Straits Research) 2017 was the major year for air ambulance services in terms of technological developments. For instance, integration of newly available satellite and cellular-based data communications technologies have become a new trend in the market to improve air ambulance services. New certifications and the use of innovative technologies have enabled the connected air ambulance. Several investments and vendor certifications in 2017 initiated the trend of the connected helicopters.
Segmental Insight
Global Air Ambulance market is segmented by type and application.
By type, the market is segmented into rotary wings and fixed wings. Helicopters are used as a rotary wing air ambulance, which are typically used to transport patients for short distance or from the accident scene to the hospital, and interhospital transport. According to the National Security and Aerospace News Magazines“Force”, there are more than 30% of the helicopters currently flying worldwide are outfitted for medical and other similar roles.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospital-based and community-based. Community-based services are provided through partnerships with community health organizations and private players. These provided services can either be profit-based or non-profit.
Regional Insight
Geographically, the global air ambulance market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).
North America is dominating the global air ambulance services market due to developed infrastructure, defined regulatory framework, and favorable reimbursement policies. In the last few years, the number of air medical bases has grown considerably in the country and provides improved square mile coverage and access to air medical services.
Europe is the second largest global air ambulance services market. However, the services vary as per geographical coverage, population coverage, and government policies.
Air ambulance services are gaining momentum worldwide, especially in Asia Pacific region. The mix of airspace regulations, infrastructure, funding, and several breakthroughs are offering an opportunity for air ambulance services market to flourish.
LAMEA is expected to witness steady growth in the industrial sector. Most of the air ambulance activities in the region from Latin America to nearest North American facilities.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global thermal ceramics market are American Medical Response, Inc. (AMR), PHI Air Medical, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (SAA), IAS Medical, Express Air Medical Transport, LLC, Air Methods, Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, REVA, Inc., Acadian Air Med.
Constant increase in number of services provides resulted in increased competition in global air ambulance market. Organizations are increasing their business through collaborations, service portfolio expansion, and partnerships with business firms, sports, and entertainment events.
For instance, in January 2019, Global Medical Response (AMR) Partnered with International Motor Sports Ass (IMSA) for expanding capabilities of IMSA's medical support model. AMR would deliver EMS services to motorsports sanctioning bodies which also includes NASCAR and IndyCar.
Segmentation
By Type
Fixed Wings
Rotary Wings
By Application
Hospital-Based
Community-Based.
Regions Covered:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
