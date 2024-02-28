Global Dementia Care Products Market Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dementia is disease with group of symptoms such as decline in memory and depression. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60 to 80 % of dementia cases across the globe. High prevalence of vascular dementia, which occurs after a stroke, is the second most common dementia type is supporting the growth of the market. Increasing mental pressure and work load are the major causes of dementia care market boosting the growth of the market. Surge in the brain disorder such as depression, anxiety are also major contributing factors leading to dementia.

Segmentation

Global dementia care market segmented into product type and end users.

Based on the product type the market is segmented into memory exercise & activity products, daily reminder products, bathroom safety products, dining aids, communication products, personal safety products and others. Memory exercise & activity products is expected to leading segment during forecast period owing to the high demand.

Based on end user the market is segmented into home care settings and long-term care centers. Long term care centers is expected to leading segment during forecast period due to advanced care facilities.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the dementia care market is bifurcated into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to hold the significant share of the dementia care market. This is attributed to increasing work pressure and stressed population in the region.

Europe is expected

to witness

significant growth of dementia care market.

This is attributed to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region during forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dementia in Asian countries such as India is propelling the growth if the market. For instance, according to Alzheimer's Association, in 2018, approximately 1.1 million people suffered from Alzheimer's disease in India.

LAMEA region is expected to show healthy growth during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of medical facilities in African countries region creates an opportunity for key players to expand their market in this region.

Players Covered

Some of the key players in the global dementia care market

are Parentgiving, Inc., EasierLiving, LLC, Find memory care, Healthcare products LLC., Best Alzheimer's Products, NRS Healthcare, and Buddi Ltd.

