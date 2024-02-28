Global Video Content Analytics Market Size, Trends, Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Video content analytics incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology to enable businesses and law enforcement authorities to make proactive, data-driven decisions with an aim to increase operational efficiencies as well as recognize and prevent potential issues before they arise. The need to conserve bandwidth has been surging the adoption of cloud migration and edge computing.

Segmental insights

On the basis of software, the Video content analytics market has been segmented into detection, recognition, license plate recognition, and others. Among these, the recognition software segment is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period (2019–2026).

On the basis of architecture, the video content analytics market has been segmented into comprises server and edge. The comprises server segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (–2026).

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into government, commercial, transport & logistics, traffic management, BFSI, and retail. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period (–2026).

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into incident detection, Intrusion management, traffic monitoring, and others. The traffic monitoring segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period (–2026).

Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the video content analytics market during the forecast period (–2026), which can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical and virtual environments.

The Europe market is driven by the prominent presence of digitalized resources in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The Asia-Pacific video content analytics market has also been experiencing a significant shift due to the increasing need for safety and security. The LAMEA region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the video content analytics market during the forecast period (–2026).

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the video content analytics market are Agent Video Intelligence, Arecont Vision, Avigilon Corporation, Bosch Security System, Camcloud, CameraFTP, Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Eye Networks, Envysion Inc., LKQD Technologies, and Delmondo.

On 15 March 2017,

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced an agreement for the acquisition of LKQD Technologies, a leading independent video advertising infrastructure company, to enhance Nexstar Digital's portfolio with industry-leading, brand safe systems, and technologies.

MENAFN28022024004597010339ID1107910281