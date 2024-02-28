'Think Tomorrow, Today': Zaintech To Make Its Debut At LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

ZainT ECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces its presence at LEAP 2024 in Saudi Arabia, one of the largest technology exhibitions and conferences in the region held between March 4 – 7, 2024. This is the third LEAP event, and will mark ZainTECH's inaugural participation, building on the growing momentum the company has gathered since its launch in October 2021.

Under its corporate slogan, 'Think tomorrow, today,' ZainTECH will showcase how its growing portfolio of digital transformation products, services, and solutions are helping enterprises achieve accelerated time-to-value from technology investment and are fully aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The expanding portfolio of products and solutions that ZainTECH is set to display at LEAP 2024 include cloud, modern infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and AI, drones and robotics, and digital solutions, all of which will also become available in the Saudi market. Emerging technologies being deployed by ZainTECH, such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), are being embraced by organizations in Saudi Arabia and across the region, improving efficiencies and helping drive sustainability objectives across industries.

As a member of Zain Group, which has innovation at its core to empower the customers and the communities it serves, ZainTECH is cementing its position as a leading one-stop shop for digital transformation solutions, based in the Middle East. The company's presence at LEAP will afford it the opportunity to further showcase how compelling its offerings are, and how entities operating in the Kingdom might benefit from collaborating with ZainTECH.

ZainTECH's endeavors are in lockstep with the Saudi Vision 2030, translating visionary goals into digital realities that drive progress and prosperity, with local presence and in country resources, we deliver locally to maintain guarantee acceleration of time to value and in line of the Vision 2023 initiatives of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Join the Digital Renaissance

As anticipation builds for LEAP 2024, we invite you to join us at our eco-friendly stand N40 in Hall 2 , built utilizing recycled material and designed for reuse, aligning with the company's commitment to sustainability principles, where together we might explore and discuss ZainTECH's vision to transform enterprises into technology savvy operations that are empowered to leverage their digital assets optimally.

Tags#digital transformation #LEAP 2024 #ZainTECH