PM Modi Likely To Visit Telangana In March First Week

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana in the first week of March.

The Prime Minister is likely to participate in various programmes in Adilabad and Sangareddy districts during his two-day visit.

According to sources in the BJP, PM Modi will visit Adilabad on March 4, where he will attend various development programmes and address a public meeting.

After the visit to Adilabad, the Prime Minister will return to Hyderabad and have a night halt at the Raj Bhavan.

The next day, he will visit Sangareddy district to launch some development projects. The Prime Minister will later address a public meeting there.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Telangana after the Assembly elections held on November 30 last year.

The state BJP leadership has started making arrangements for the success of PM Modi's public meetings, his first in Telangana ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The state BJP has already started campaigning for the upcoming elections with the ongoing five Praja Sankalp Yatras covering all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In 2019, the BJP had bagged four Lok Sabha seats, which was the party's best-ever performance in Telangana.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP bagged eight seats in the 119-member state Assembly, a big improvement from its tally of just one seat in the 2018 polls.