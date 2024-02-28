A Spectacular Debut Of Zhejiang's International Logistics Services In London, The 2024 Zhejiang Service Trade Logistics Exhibition Triumphed

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Capitalizing on the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, an established international logistics event, the Bureau of Commerce of Zhejiang Province successfully orchestrated the 2024 Zhejiang Service Trade (London) Logistics Expo at the ExCel International Exhibition Centre from February 27 to 28, 2024. Ten provincial enterprises, including Cainiao, Glolinker, Sea Win, ZJIEC, and Damon Group, captivated the audience with numerous highlights and notable successes.







Showcasing the Entire Industry Chain: A Demonstration of Full Lifecycle Service Expertise

The Zhejiang exhibitors spanned various sectors, from logistics transportation to overseas warehousing, from green logistics to logistics finance, and from intelligent automation to logistics network platforms, showcasing the service capabilities of modern logistics industry in the province from every perspective. For instance, Hangzhou Lelian Network Technology Co., Ltd, highlighted its global centers for warehousing and returns, leveraging an integrated platform and innovative technology to streamline global logistics, ensuring products can be efficiently“received, dispatched, and returned”. ZJIEC presented holistic solutions encompassing comprehensive foreign trade services, cross-border commerce, international market outreach, cross-border import supply chains, seamless OTO service procurement and incubation for export ventures.













Top Logistics Players Compete on the Same Platform, A New Arena Empowered by Digital Innovations

Global giants such as Amazon, and Royal Mail participated in the exhibition, unveiling their latest products and services. Zhejiang enterprises competed with these international leaders on equal footing, setting themselves apart with innovative digital applications. For instance, Sea-Win Holdings presented the Blue Whale International Logistics Supply Chain Collaboration System, granting complete transparency across the logistics cycle and digital empowerment to reduce costs and increase efficiency in international logistics. Wenzhou Hizooo Network Technology Co., Ltd. introduced the Hizooo Intelligent Selection Platform for Overseas Warehouses, linking upstream and downstream supply chains to facilitate seamless integration of cross-border e-commerce and overseas warehouses.













Precise and Efficient Services Matchmaking to Foster Productive Engagements with Exhibitors

Before the exhibition, the organizers and relevant British trade associations vetted and curated a roster of companies ripe for collaboration, extending precise invitations to ensure meticulous selection of attendee list, thus promising productive business matchmaking at the event. Throughout the exhibition, dedicated promotional conferences were organized, featuring opening remarks from the Bureau of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. Representative enterprises like Cainiao and Glolinker delivered compelling presentations, drawing a steady influx of visitors for business discussions. It is estimated that there were More than 230 times effective business negotiations on-site.













Concurrent and in the same venue, the British Retail Private Label Exhibition, Digital Retail Technology Exhibition and E-commerce Exhibition also took place, spanning an expansive 40,000 square meters, hosting over 200 exhibitors and attracting over 25,000 industry professionals. During this time, the Bureau of Commerce of Zhejiang Province spearheaded the promotion of the 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo, extending invitations to international exhibitors and purchasers to attend the event in Hangzhou from September 25 to 29.