EY: Chinese investment in European firms reaches lowest level since 2012

(MENAFN) EY Management Consulting's latest findings reveal a notable downturn in the number of acquisitions by Chinese companies of European counterparts, reaching the lowest levels since 2012. The comprehensive analysis conducted by EY highlights a significant decline in Chinese investment activity in the European market, signaling a departure from previous trends.



According to the report, Chinese investors completed a total of 119 acquisitions of European companies in the preceding year, marking a decline of 20 acquisitions compared to the previous year and a substantial decrease of 200 acquisitions from the peak year of 2016. This downward trend underscores a shift in investment strategies and priorities among Chinese investors operating in the European landscape.



Moreover, EY's analysis indicates a notable decrease in the total monetary investment from Chinese entities in European acquisitions. In 2023, the reported investment amounted to USD2 billion, representing a stark decline of less than half compared to the preceding year. Despite these figures, EY emphasizes that the exact purchase prices for the majority of Chinese acquisitions and investments in Europe remain undisclosed, suggesting that the actual financial impact may be more nuanced than reported.



The decline in Chinese investment in European companies follows a trajectory of diminishing activity since the peak of a brief investment boom in 2016. During this period, EY estimated that Chinese investors allocated approximately USD86 billion towards corporate acquisitions in Europe, reflecting a surge in cross-border investment activity. However, subsequent years witnessed a gradual decline in both the number of company acquisitions and the total amounts invested by Chinese entities in European markets.



This shift in investment dynamics underscores evolving market conditions and regulatory landscapes, as well as changing priorities and economic considerations among Chinese investors. While the reasons behind this decline are multifaceted and may include factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and shifting investment strategies, the overall trend signals a recalibration in the relationship between Chinese investors and European markets. As both regions navigate through evolving global dynamics, the trajectory of Chinese investment in European companies is likely to continue evolving, shaping the future landscape of cross-border investment activities.

