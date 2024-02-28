Palm oil prices rise amid soybean oil surge, output prospects in Malaysia

(MENAFN) In a sustained upward trajectory, palm oil prices have extended their ascent for the third consecutive day, buoyed by a combination of factors including rising soybean oil prices and anticipations of a decline in production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer. The steady increase in palm oil futures prices was underscored during Tuesday's trading session, with a notable uptick of 0.8 percent recorded to reach 3,895 Malaysian ringgit per ton. However, by noon in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, prices slightly retreated to 3,877 ringgit per ton, as reported by Bloomberg News Agency. This upward momentum is poised to propel palm oil prices to their highest closing levels in approximately two weeks, signaling renewed market optimism and investor confidence.



The surge in palm oil prices is further amplified by the concurrent rise in soybean oil prices, which serves as the closest alternative to palm oil for both food and fuel applications. This synchronized increase in prices for these key commodities reflects broader market dynamics and demand-side pressures within the edible oil sector. Paramalingam Subramaniam, director of the Selangor-based brokerage firm Pelindung Bestari, attributes the resurgence in palm oil prices to a rebound from substantial sales observed in recent months. This rebound underscores the resilience of palm oil markets and the capacity for prices to respond to shifting supply and demand dynamics.



Moreover, market sentiment is influenced by expectations of a decline in palm oil production in Malaysia, adding further support to price gains. As one of the major players in global palm oil production, any disruptions or changes in output levels in Malaysia can have significant implications for global palm oil markets. The anticipation of reduced production serves as a bullish factor driving investor sentiment and contributing to the upward momentum in palm oil prices.



Against the backdrop of evolving market conditions and supply-demand dynamics, stakeholders in the palm oil industry are closely monitoring price movements and production forecasts to assess market trends and plan their strategies accordingly. The recent uptrend in palm oil prices underscores the intricate interplay of factors shaping commodity markets and highlights the resilience of the palm oil sector amidst evolving global economic conditions.

MENAFN28022024000045015682ID1107910126