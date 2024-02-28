Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly Appointed Acting CEO Of Mowasalat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Mowasalat (Karwa).

Al Obaidly joined Mowasalat in 2019, where he assumed the position of Chief Operations Officer and was appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer in February 2024.

Under Al Obaidly's strategic leadership of Mowasalat Operations, the company delivered seamless transportation services for several national and international projects such as AFC Asian Cup 2023, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, The FIFA Arab Cup 2021, FIFA Club World Cup 2020, and Formula 1 events, amongst others.

In view of the company's fulfillment of the Qatar National Vision, he spearheaded the organization's transition to electric vehicles and the establishment of the respective pilot charging infrastructure.

Prior to his tenure in Mowasalat, he was a Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Finance, where he successfully delivered key projects during 2016-2019. From 2008 – 2016, he worked in the projects department in Qatar Petroleum (now QatarEnergy), with a secondment to Shell plc in the Netherlands. Ahmad Al Obaidly holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Qatar University.