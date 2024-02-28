Michelle Obama For President: Former US First Lady Preferred Choice Over Joe Biden, Survey Shows

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Many Democrats think it might be a good idea to have Michelle Obama run for president instead of Joe Biden in the upcoming US Elections 2024, a recent poll shows. People are worried because Joe Biden is getting older.

Also, they're not sure if he's the best choice for another term. The poll found that about half of the Democrats who answered think the party should pick someone new for the US Elections in 2024 Read: Barack Obama's daughter drops surname, this is Malia's new nameA survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports reveals up to 48% of Democrat participants advocate for a new face to lead the party into the next election. But, not everyone agrees, and some think Biden will still be the one to run. Contrarily, 38% seem content with Biden continuing his journey though many Democrats are thinking about who could take Biden's place, they don't all agree on who it should be. Michelle Obama is a popular choice among the names mentioned, with 20% of people liking her for the job Read: Joe Biden too old to contest polls?Other well-known people like Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were also mentioned, but fewer people preferred them. The survey reveals 15% of Democrats are likely to back Harris to take BIden's place while 12% think Clinton may still be a possibility choicesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom has the support of 11% of likely voters. As per the New York Post, the 56-year-old faces accusations of orchestrating a“shadow” campaign for the presidency, prepared to step in should health issues force Biden to withdraw from the race Read: Israel-Hamas war: 'Ignoring human costs could...' Obama warns Israel on actions in GazaMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the youngest to receive people's support. The survey reveals 9% of likely Democratic voters prefer the 52-year-old.A lot of Democrats, about 27%, didn't like any of the options given and couldn't choose who they thought would be better than Biden.

