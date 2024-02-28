Old Movies In New Avatar, Theatres Bank On Re-Releases To Boost Sales

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Theatres across the country that are seeing a dip in business owing to new releases not finding favour with audiences have been banking on re-releasing older hits to boost sales such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab We Met, Mohabbatein and others have been re-released over the past few weeks, as have southern language hits from the 1990s and 2000s.

While ticket prices are kept nominal to ensure footfalls, trade experts point to the tactic to keep things going at a time when returns from new titles have hit rock bottom the older hits, theatre owners said it was common to see over 50% occupancy, especially on weekends, and the most popular films collected between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh, an impressive figure considering the titles are available on streaming platforms.

Some producers and theatre owners Mint spoke with are thinking of re-releasing older films now, including those before the 1990s to cater to slightly older audiences given the latest response.“Re-release of retro films during festivals offers younger generations a chance to explore and enjoy timeless movies they might have missed,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Ltd said.“We have always believed that there is an audience beyond traditional movie screenings. This conviction propels us to experiment with various forms of content in our cinemas, ranging from live screenings of ICC Cricket tournaments, gaming events, and international concerts to significant national events like the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration and the Republic Day parade,” Bijli added.

During the ICC Men's World Cup, each match had varying occupancies, but most of screenings of India vs Pakistan, India vs New Zealand semi and the final match were sold out. Average occupancy was over 73% and the average ticket price (ATP) was ₹580, Bijli pointed out.

The screening of the Ram Mandir inauguration and Republic Day events were priced at ₹100, inclusive of a beverage and popcorn combo. Nationally, the Ram Mandir screening achieved average occupancy over 70%, while the Republic Day parade clocked in over 65% occupancy specifically in the Delhi and UP regions alternate content into its strategy allows the company to attract new audience segments to cinemas that are fast evolving into social spaces where communities come together, engage, and interact, Bijli said owners agreed showcasing alternative content in cinemas not only offers audiences a diverse range of entertainment options beyond newly released films but also enables cinemas to utilize their infrastructure and resources efficiently during periods of low film releases or special occasions like the Ram Temple ceremony or Republic Day parade.“During periods with fewer new releases or specific events, showcasing alternate content allows us to utilize the screens efficiently and pull audiences to the cinemas,” Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts, and Mukta A2 Cinemas said markets targeted for showcasing alternate content are usually selected based on several factors, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India said.

“These include the relevance of the content to the local audience, the preferences and tastes of the target demographic, the availability of screens, and the overall potential for success in that particular geographical area,” Sampat said.

In the near future, Cinepolis is planning to host a retro film festival featuring three movies from the 90s -

Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladi, and Baazigar. Additionally, an Oscar film festival is being planned for March to showcase Oscar-nominated movies, while special formats like 3D films are being promoted through an annual 3D film festival experts emphasize these strategies have come into play at a time that new films are collapsing as soon as the day after release.

Over the past few weeks, the Hindi-speaking belt has seen films like Fighter, Main Atal Hoon and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya underperform, though some respite has been brought in by political drama Article 370 last weekend Sharma, managing director of Miraj Entertainment that operates multiplex theatres said overall box office numbers for 2023 may seem impressive because of higher ticket rates but the number of films working is not nearly enough.“Tastes of audiences too are evolving so we will have to screen alternate content till the flow of releases resumes,” said Sharma, calling such strategies a mix of trial and error where only a few moves find favour.

