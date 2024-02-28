Bigg Boss 16 Star Abdu Rozik Questioned By ED In Money Laundering Case; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Abdu Rozik, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16, on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case involving narcotics dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi, according to news agency ANI. ED confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Abdu had arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement.



According to India Today, Abdu's lawyer, Prashant Patil, clarified that his client's role is solely as a prosecution witness against one Kunal Oza.

''My client, Mr Abdu Rozik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has travelled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,'' India Today reported quoting Patil.



Last week, the ED summoned Abdu Rozik and questioned his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shiv Thakare.









According to the Free Press Journal, Ali Asghar Shirazi established Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which backed various businesses, including those of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Shiv's Food and Snack Restaurant, Thakare Chai and Snacks, and Abdu Rozik's Burgir were all participating. The firm appears to have gained money from narco-funding.

Abdu Rozik has also dabbled with fast food startups, co-founding Burgiir Burgers alongside Hospitality Through Hustlers.

Abdu debuted his burger business in Mumbai last year, and several celebs, including Sonu Sood, attended the inauguration event.